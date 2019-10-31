Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $25.05. 166,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,229. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.26.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

