Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.97 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,087 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,487 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.05% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 19,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 475,590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,802,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.26. The stock had a trading volume of 948,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,591. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.42. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08, a P/E/G ratio of 62.04 and a beta of -0.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.18 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.