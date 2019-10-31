Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,397 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,868,000 after purchasing an additional 810,550 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 43,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,620,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bob Shearer purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,127.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,075 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.33. 5,459,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,135,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $39.97 and a one year high of $75.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.31.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

