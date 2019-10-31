Niobio Cash (NBR) Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $100,791.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 137,450,372 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

