Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,310 Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 149.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTDR. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

MTDR opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.00. Matador Resources Co has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 19.10%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bradley M. Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $30,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 3,584 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,960.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,664.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 28,734 shares of company stock worth $419,588. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

