Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Eldorado Resorts by 1,824.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Resorts by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

ERI stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $637.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,390.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.35 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,177.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERI. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

