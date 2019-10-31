Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $97,000 Stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Team were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Team by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Team by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,184,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,671,000.

Get Team alerts:

In other Team news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Team stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $32,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,936. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Team from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Team stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.46 million, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Team had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $315.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Team, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Team

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.