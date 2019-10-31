Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. 54.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,855,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $19,448,324.88. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $104,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,626.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of AM opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. Antero Midstream Corp has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.56 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 544.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.11%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 372.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on Antero Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Antero Midstream from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

