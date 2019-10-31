Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSANY. Morgan Stanley lowered Nissan Motor from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.55. 59,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.96. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

