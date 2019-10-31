No BS Crypto (NOBS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $78,236.00 and approximately $45,770.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, No BS Crypto has traded up 4% against the dollar. One No BS Crypto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, BitForex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00215272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.01422053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028021 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00113613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

No BS Crypto Token Profile

No BS Crypto’s launch date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto.

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

