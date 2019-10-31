Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Shares of NYSE OSB opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. Norbord has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Norbord had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norbord will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Norbord from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norbord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 37.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 30.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 11,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 9.7% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 1.4% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

