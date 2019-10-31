Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 39.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,954,210,000 after acquiring an additional 88,933 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,303.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $297,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $231,802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,081,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $215,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $182,184,000 after purchasing an additional 31,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.90. The stock had a trading volume of 824,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,244. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $138.65 and a 52-week high of $211.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

