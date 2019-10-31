North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Set at C$26.00 by Raymond James

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has been given a C$26.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NOA traded down C$0.50 on Thursday, hitting C$15.23. The company had a trading volume of 115,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,427. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$10.64 and a 12-month high of C$18.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.12.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$176.94 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$31,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,876,871 shares in the company, valued at C$29,373,031.15. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.33, for a total transaction of C$65,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,849,550. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,700 shares of company stock valued at $573,628.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

