NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) will report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $274.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWE. Williams Capital upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $293,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 43.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,136,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,016,000 after acquiring an additional 346,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 144.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,585,000 after acquiring an additional 218,044 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 15.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after acquiring an additional 210,322 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1,211.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 167,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 155,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.52. The stock had a trading volume of 392,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,633. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $57.28 and a fifty-two week high of $76.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

