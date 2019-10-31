NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.38-3.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54.

Shares of NYSE NWE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.52. 17,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $57.28 and a twelve month high of $76.72.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $274.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. ValuEngine lowered NorthWestern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Williams Capital raised NorthWestern from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.83.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,300 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $293,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

