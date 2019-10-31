Nottingham Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 305.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 24.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Todaro acquired 186 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.84 per share, with a total value of $26,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Todaro acquired 1,025 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $153,247.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.53. The stock had a trading volume of 579,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.89 and its 200 day moving average is $160.59. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie set a $158.00 target price on M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.62.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.