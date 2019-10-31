Nottingham Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 78.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,870 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 3.3% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $21,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,330.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 37,817 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 410,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 36.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 422,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 111,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $631,000.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.46. 17,316,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,153,225. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $14.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

