Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 12,897 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,897 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,917,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of VRP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 221,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,456. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $25.73.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.