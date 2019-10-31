Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 504 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after buying an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,950,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,992,000 after buying an additional 100,636 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,767,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,825,000 after buying an additional 127,070 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,794,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,124,000 after buying an additional 226,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,743,000 after buying an additional 214,053 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,047,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,816,135. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $67.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.01.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

