Novra Technologies (CVE:NVI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Novra Technologies (CVE:NVI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 31600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,415.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Novra Technologies Company Profile (CVE:NVI)

Novra Technologies, Inc provides products, systems, and services for the distribution of multimedia broadband content. The company offers video distribution products and systems for the provision of end-to-end solutions to traditional and non-traditional video networks; end-to-end infrastructure solutions, including uplink and receive site equipment, as well as network management, encryption, and targeted regionalization/ad insertion services to broadcast radio networks; and hardware infrastructure, and content distribution network software solution for ultra-reliable and secure file broadcasting.

