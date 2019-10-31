Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Market Cap Reaches $5.56 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $5.56 million and $259,525.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Bittrex, Bitrue and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00042631 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $541.64 or 0.05926134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002937 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015078 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00046310 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,973,023,626 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, WazirX, Bitbns, CoinBene, BITBOX, Binance, Koinex, Zebpay, Bittrex, IDEX, Ethfinex, Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

