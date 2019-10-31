Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 79.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 85.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 300.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.67. 344,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $64.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

In other Nucor news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at $24,513,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,839.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.