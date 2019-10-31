Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Short Interest Down 9.2% in October

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NUE traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nucor has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,839.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,816,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547,683 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 363.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,330 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $23,325,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 31.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,623,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 392,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4,741.0% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 393,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 385,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

