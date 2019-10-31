Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.71

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and traded as low as $5.65. Nuveen Senior Income Fund shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 3,321 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 539,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 64,670 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 94,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,190 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

