NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Shares Up 3.2%

NV Gold Corp (CVE:NVX)’s share price shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, 3,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 47,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and a PE ratio of -7.62.

NV Gold Company Profile (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

