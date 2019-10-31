nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $24.13, but opened at $23.27. nVent Electric shares last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 46,402 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $559.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of nVent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $106,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $47,815,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 5,247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,160,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,769,000 after buying an additional 1,138,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,412,000 after buying an additional 869,741 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $19,449,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 637,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.87.

nVent Electric Company Profile (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.