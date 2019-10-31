Nvwm LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nvwm LLC decreased its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,609,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,975,530,000 after buying an additional 683,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 19,929.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,658,000 after buying an additional 545,263 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 31,200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,011,000 after buying an additional 518,869 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,215,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 572,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after buying an additional 197,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $219.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp set a $235.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim set a $235.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.73.

WDAY traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.08. The company had a trading volume of 54,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of -131.92 and a beta of 1.53. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $50,011,521.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $52,581,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,099,707 shares of company stock valued at $189,341,183 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

