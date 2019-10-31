Nvwm LLC Trims Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco purchased a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.07.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $6.41 on Thursday, hitting $267.05. 912,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,376. The stock has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.30 and its 200 day moving average is $269.19. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $2,584,098.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,490.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.