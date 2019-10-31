Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2,725.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $41.23 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $39.97 and a one year high of $75.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $224,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bob Shearer bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $965,127.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,793,075. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

