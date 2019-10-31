OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,192,000 after purchasing an additional 679,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,613,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,904,000 after acquiring an additional 182,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,038,000 after acquiring an additional 83,454 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 40,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,140,800.00. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher purchased 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,607,891.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 88,077 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,551. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $79.17 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.37.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $90.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.51.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

