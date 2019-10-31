Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,298,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after buying an additional 90,328 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,086,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,814,000 after buying an additional 721,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMC stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.77. 294,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,377. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. BMO Capital Markets cut Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $227,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

