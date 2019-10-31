On.Live One Day Volume Reaches $457.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, On.Live has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One On.Live token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin. On.Live has a market capitalization of $198,079.00 and approximately $457.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.46 or 0.05662942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000400 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003804 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00015300 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045764 BTC.

On.Live (ONL) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,215 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. The official website for On.Live is on.live. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

