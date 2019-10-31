ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ON has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $20.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.18. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 5.71%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $176,416.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,402.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $812,968.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,463.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,078 shares of company stock worth $1,399,384. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 212,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 236,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 24,672 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 185.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,706,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,334,000 after buying an additional 3,706,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 37,654 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.8% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 137,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

