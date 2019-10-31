ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $24.50

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $21.00 to $24.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Sunday. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:ON opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.18.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $176,416.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,402.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $812,968.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,463.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,078 shares of company stock worth $1,399,384 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,641,000 after acquiring an additional 402,720 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 227,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.