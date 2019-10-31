OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Up 6.9%

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.70, 113,248 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 575,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

A number of research firms recently commented on OCX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10).

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $105,380.00. Also, Director Andrew Arno purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,071,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,480.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 2.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,430,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 1,136.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 156,505 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 299.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 58,246 shares during the last quarter.

About OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.