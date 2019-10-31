Oppenheimer Cuts Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $26.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

KR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.26.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.64. 7,027,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,598,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. Kroger has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other news, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 68,187 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,774,225.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 295,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $41,648.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 324,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,578,570.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,923 shares of company stock worth $3,106,189 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.0% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,111,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after buying an additional 62,939 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 99,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $743,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 6.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 96,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.