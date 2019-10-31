OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Short Interest Up 7.4% in October

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 770,700 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 717,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.02. 117,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.91 million, a P/E ratio of 260.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 103,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

