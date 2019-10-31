Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.6% of Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,697 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $262,747.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $54.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,058,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,088,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

