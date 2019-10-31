Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €15.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been given a €15.50 ($18.02) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.

ORA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.30 ($21.28) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Orange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.48 ($19.17).

EPA ORA opened at €14.33 ($16.66) on Tuesday. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.37). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.39.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

