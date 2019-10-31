Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) shares rose 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $4.90, approximately 496,831 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 267,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

ORN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Orion Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Orion Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.18.

The company has a market cap of $126.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,192,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 389,115 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

