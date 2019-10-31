Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of ORRF opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 5,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $117,635.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orrstown Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

