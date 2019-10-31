Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.30-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9-8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.24 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oshkosh from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Oshkosh stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,083. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.97. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average of $77.38.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

