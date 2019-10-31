Own (CHX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $475,131.00

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Own has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Own token can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, DDEX and IDEX. Own has a market cap of $2.35 million and $475,131.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00218383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.01397284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030289 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00113683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. Own’s official website is weown.com. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket.

Own can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

