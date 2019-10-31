Palamina (CVE:PA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Palamina (CVE:PA) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 42725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24.

About Palamina (CVE:PA)

Palamina Corp., through its subsidiary Palamina SA de C.V., focuses on the exploration of mineral deposits in Mexico, Canada, and Peru. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Gaban, Coasa, Orco, Cori, Bendi gold projects located at south-eastern Peru; the Tinka iron oxide copper-gold project covering an area of 3,300 hectares located in southern Peru; and the El Santuario property covering an area of 1,372 hectares located in the Cardonal district, Hidalgo State, Mexico.

