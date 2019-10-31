Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.81

Shares of Pan African Resources plc (LON:PAF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and traded as high as $11.94. Pan African Resources shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 281,160 shares trading hands.

PAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $233.33 million and a P/E ratio of 6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.01.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

