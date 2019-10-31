Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PZZA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. CL King started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

PZZA traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.55. 835,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,065. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.42. Papa John’s Int’l has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $60.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $399.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.39 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $20,566,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,785,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,837,176.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $5,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,789,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,789,889.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 675,861 shares of company stock valued at $30,604,712. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth about $732,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

