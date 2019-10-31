Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.10-10.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.60.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $185.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.08. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $140.82 and a 52 week high of $194.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.39 per share, for a total transaction of $475,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,558.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $312,868.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,024.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,234 shares of company stock worth $10,722,479 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

