Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Short Interest Up 24.8% in October

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,630,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PE stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 80,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 43,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 51,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 24.6% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen set a $24.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.68.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

