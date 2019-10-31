Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.39

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $4.46. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 1,900 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $727.93 million, a PE ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

