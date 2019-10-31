Patrick Sinks Sells 72,364 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Stock

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 72,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $1,014,543.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,058,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,860,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MTG opened at $13.73 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $318.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

MTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.